The dollar was steady on Tuesday after a five-day rally, as bets on an outsized December rate hike by the Federal Reserve were pared back. The risk-sensitive New Zealand dollar ‌slumped to the lowest since March 2020, in the depths of the pandemic, as a global selloff in AI stocks weighed on market sentiment. The Aussie skidded to a 10-month trough.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, seesawed in the session and was slightly up at 103.58, retreating from a ‌fresh 19-month high of 103.69 earlier in the day. The five-day rally was triggered by hotter-than-expected US inflation data and hawkish remarks by several Fed policymakers, which pushed ‌markets to up their bets on a 50-basis-point rate increase at the central bank's December meeting.

Traders are pricing in a 2.6% chance of the Fed raising interest rates by 50 basis points in December, down from as much as 14.5% last Thursday, the CME FedWatch tool showed. "The market got a little bit overexcited towards the end of last week, but I think it's backtracked on that, taking ⁠a little bit ​more of a pragmatic approach," said Jane ⁠Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"Fifty basis points is probably too much too soon," she added. Still, fresh comments from Federal Reserve officials later on Tuesday could sway money markets, as hawks and doves, including ⁠Chris Waller, Beth Hammack, Alberto Musalem and John Williams, were due to speak.

TECH SELLOFF IN ASIA Meanwhile, the tech selloff continued in Asia, with Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's KOSPI and Taiwan's Taiex all ​firmly lower.

A key test for AI sentiment — which has been rocked by the sudden departure of Nvidia's CEO, a Democratic sweep in US midterm elections ⁠and worries about a debt-fuelled AI infrastructure expansion — comes with the release of Nvidia earnings later in the day. The euro slipped to a new 19-month low of $1.0983 but was last up 0.1% at $1.1004, with Foley ⁠saying ​a period of consolidation around the $1.10 level was likely before the market had the confidence to push down.

The dollar edged to a fresh 18-month high of 0.8413 Swiss francs before easing back. The greenback also lost ground against the Japanese yen and was last 0.3% weaker, at 158.90 per dollar, well below the 160 mark, which ⁠traders view as a potential trigger level for another round of intervention to support it.

"The fact that the market is wary (of an intervention) is one of the ⁠reasons why it's backtracked from 160," Foley ⁠said, calling the level an "extremely difficult" one to breach, as the July intervention showed how serious the Japanese government was about defending the yen. Sterling rose 0.1% to $1.3200 and the New Zealand dollar was last up 0.1% at $0.5500 after sinking as low as $0.5482. ‌The Aussie dipped to $0.6724, the ‌lowest since January.