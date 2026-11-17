India’s GDP growth is likely to reach 7.3 per cent during the current financial year, with the economy projected to grow at around 7.7 per cent in the next quarter, S Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the JRD TATA Awards 2026, Dev expressed confidence in the country's economic outlook, citing sustained export momentum, diversification of export markets and improving foreign investment inflows as key contributors to growth.

"India’s growth we are expecting 7.3 per cent this year. And then next quarter, about 7.7 per cent," Dev said in response to a question by ANI. On the country's export outlook, Dev said India's export momentum was expected to remain strong throughout the financial year, supported by diversification of export destinations. He said the country was targeting USD 1 trillion in exports in FY 2026-27.

"We have diversified the exports. So, I think it will be there throughout the year, and we are planning for USD 1 trillion exports this year, FY 2026-27," he said. He further expressed confidence that the positive export performance recorded between April and September, as well as in October, would continue in November and the subsequent months.

On foreign investment, Dev said foreign direct investment (FDI) was returning to India, while foreign portfolio investment (FPI) was also witnessing renewed inflows. He emphasised that foreign capital would complement domestic investment and help strengthen the country's export capacity. "FDI, you know, because we need not only domestic investment but also foreign direct investment. So, that will give more exports and other things and supplement our domestic investment," Dev said.

The EAC-PM Chairman also highlighted the importance of grassroots entrepreneurship in strengthening India's economic ecosystem, referring to the role of the Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) in supporting micro-enterprises across the country. Speaking about the micro-entrepreneurs recognised at the awards, Dev said the jury had selected entrepreneurs operating across diverse sectors, including food-based businesses and technology ventures. He said awards were presented to 10 entrepreneurs out of 14 shortlisted candidates.

Dev, who chaired the jury, said BYST was making an important contribution by helping micro-entrepreneurs access finance, establish businesses and expand their operations. Citing examples of the enterprises supported through the initiative, he referred to an entrepreneur who started a samosa business and went on to earn substantial income, while another had developed a technology-based venture.

He particularly underlined the importance of mentorship in helping emerging entrepreneurs overcome challenges related to market access, technology and business development. "These new people don’t know where to get marketing and technology and other things, so these mentors train and give guidance to them on markets and technology," he said.

Dev said such mentorship programmes provide aspiring entrepreneurs with practical guidance on understanding market requirements, adopting appropriate technologies and managing their businesses. He added that combining financial assistance with mentorship and business guidance was essential to helping micro-enterprises build sustainable ventures. (ANI)