President and Chief Scientist of the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative, Jody Hilty, met Prince William ahead of the Children’s Earthshot Awards Ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday and spoke about the British royal couple’s connection with the Yellowstone to Yukon region. While speaking to ANI, Hilty shared her experience of meeting the Prince and said they spoke about the region and how Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, had spent their honeymoon there.

Recalling her conversation with the Prince, Hilty said, “… I met Prince William today before the finalist awards ceremony took place right here on the shores. It was an incredible moment. He was really cheering us all on and supporting us…" "We talked about the Yellowstone to Yukon region. We talked about how he and Kate had spent their honeymoon in that area and how meaningful the place was to them because of its incredible mountains, nature and solitude," she added.

Prince William and Catherine arrived at Mumbai’s Museum of Solutions (MuSo) on Tuesday for the inaugural Children’s Earthshot Awards Ceremony, as part of their three-day official visit to India. The event celebrates young environmental innovators taking part in the I CAN Earthshot Challenge, an initiative organised in partnership with Design for Change and Instituto Alana. The programme has reached nearly one million students across 15,000 schools in 24 Indian states.

As many as 15 finalist student teams have travelled to Mumbai for a two-day programme at MuSo. The students are presenting their environmental projects and taking part in workshops based on the five Earthshot themes. Five winning teams, one from each category, will be announced at the ceremony. Several guests, including Earthshot Prize Global Ambassadors, South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, British actress Simone Ashley and Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, were also present at the event. Earthshot CEO Jason Knauf also attended the ceremony.

The royal couple’s Mumbai visit began on Monday. Their engagements included playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, travelling by Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. On Tuesday, Prince William and Catherine also visited Bandra Reclamation Garden, where the Prince drove an electric three-wheeler made by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility. The couple also interacted with the 15 finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2026 from across the world.

Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental challenges. Following the children’s awards, the royal couple are scheduled to attend the main Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night in Mumbai. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the ceremony will honour five global winners, with each receiving GBP 1 million.

On Wednesday, November 18, Prince William and Catherine are scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)