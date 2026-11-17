​Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a ‌meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Mexico was interested in strengthening cooperation with China ‌in areas related to technology, ‌agriculture, water resources, health and tourism.

Xi called on the two countries to "treat each other ⁠with sincerity, ​deepen ⁠political mutual trust," promote friendly cooperation and strengthen ⁠strategic alignment, Chinese state media reported. The two ​countries should deepen cooperation in infrastructure, ⁠technology, clean energy, culture and tourism, Xi added.

Sheinbaum ⁠and ​Xi were speaking in the southern Chinese tech and manufacturing ⁠hub of Shenzhen ahead of the ⁠Asia-Pacific Economic ⁠Cooperation (APEC) summit.