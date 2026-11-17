The Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic ​Republic of Congo remains out of control ​six months after it was first ‌declared, with ​case numbers and deaths still rising at a record pace.

Despite an outpouring of aid, resource shortages, insecurity and poor coordination hamper efforts to ‌contain the outbreak. Health workers have come under attack in communities that distrust outsiders. The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo species of the virus, is already the second-largest on record globally.

Over 11,000 people have been infected ‌and over 5,500 have died since it was declared on May 15, according to government data. WHAT ‌THE NUMBERS SHOW

Congo's Ebola outbreak is spreading faster than any previous outbreak on record, alarming public health officials. Official data shows infections and deaths are rising at double the rate seen during the first six months of West Africa's outbreak in 2014-16, ⁠the ​largest on record. In ⁠that outbreak, more than 28,600 people were infected and over 11,000 died, mostly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, according to the ⁠World Health Organization.

Congo has seen many Ebola outbreaks but never on this scale. This is Congo's 17th Ebola ​outbreak and it already dwarfs the 2018-2020 outbreak, previously the largest on record in the Central African ⁠nation. That outbreak ended with 3,481 cases and 2,299 deaths recorded.

INSECURITY, POOR COORDINATION Top UN officials say that insecurity is a ⁠major ​obstacle to containing the outbreak as health workers, vehicles and surveillance teams come under attack.

The medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières says vital resources and supplies still aren't reaching hot spots outside the original ⁠epicenter in Ituri province. Health workers have gone on strike over conditions and unpaid salaries, and some haven't ⁠been paid since August, officials ⁠say. Congo's government is working to rectify the problem.

Some $2.9 billion has been pledged for the response but less than half of that has been disbursed, according ‌to Africa's ‌top public health agency.