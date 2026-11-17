The ​European ‌Commission approved on ​Tuesday Dutch state aid ‌of €9.5 billion ($10.5 billion) to support renewable electricity production from ‌two offshore wind farms in ‌the North Sea. "The aid will be granted through ⁠a ​transparent ⁠and non-discriminatory bidding process," the ⁠Commission said in a statement.

The ​two wind farms would ⁠have a combined capacity ⁠of ​2 GigaWatts and are expected to generate ⁠up to 7,441 GWh of renewable ⁠electricity ⁠per year. ($1 = 0.9086 euros)