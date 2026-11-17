EU approves €9.5 billion Dutch state aid to offshore wind energy
The European Commission approved on Tuesday Dutch state aid of €9.5 billion ($10.5 billion) to support renewable electricity production from two offshore wind farms in the North Sea. "The aid will be granted through a transparent and non-discriminatory bidding process," the Commission said in a statement.
The two wind farms would have a combined capacity of 2 GigaWatts and are expected to generate up to 7,441 GWh of renewable electricity per year. ($1 = 0.9086 euros)