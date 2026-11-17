Soccer-Mowbray steps down as Blackburn head coach due to illness
Blackburn Rovers head coach Tony Mowbray has stepped down from his role with immediate effect because of illness, the English Championship club said on Tuesday.
Blackburn Rovers head coach Tony Mowbray has stepped down from his role with immediate effect because of illness, the English Championship club said on Tuesday.
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