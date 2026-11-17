US stock index futures fell on Tuesday ‌as ​investors awaited embattled chipmaker Nvidia's earnings as a test of the AI trade, after fears of slowing data-center spending and higher borrowing costs fueled a sharp selloff in recent weeks.

Jensen Huang's sudden exit last week as Nvidia chief executive ‌has shifted attention ahead of the company's results over concerns about narrowing margins and cash outflows given the company's outsized influence across the AI ecosystem. Shares in the AI chip giant, which is expected to report after the closing bell, declined 0.4% in premarket trading. It has lost about $410 billion in market value following Huang's resignation.

"Earnings and life ‌after Jensen Huang's departure are not the only focus points in this evening's earnings report," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB. "Investors also want to ‌know how long the hyperscaler capex super cycle will sustain Nvidia's sales growth."

Nvidia's board is not weighing its founder's return as CEO, three people told Reuters, amid a campaign to reinstate him that has drawn support from Elon Musk and other Silicon Valley figures. Huang stepped down last week following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a businesswoman suspected by the US of being a ⁠Chinese spy. The ​US tightened curbs on Monday to ⁠restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, as President Donald Trump headed to China for talks with counterpart Xi Jinping.

Investor appetite for the sector could face a fresh ⁠test later in the week, when Claude chatbot developer Anthropic is expected to make its market debut. The AI lab's initial public offering is set to price on Wednesday, before trading ​begins the next day.

Institutional investors' enthusiasm for data-center stocks waned in the third quarter, with more funds completely exiting positions than opening new ones, regulatory ⁠filings showed. At 05:23 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis fell 231 points, or 0.45%, S&P 500 E-minis lost 25.25 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis shed 94 points, or 0.34%.

FED POLICYMAKERS TO SPEAK Investors will ⁠also ​parse commentary from Federal Reserve officials Christopher Waller, Beth Hammack and John Williams later in the day for clues on the interest-rate outlook.

Multiple Fed officials last week suggested the US central bank was open to a more aggressive rate-hike path as price pressures worsen. Markets are pricing in a near-certain 97.4% likelihood ⁠of a 25-basis-point rate increase in December, according to CME FedWatch.

Wednesday's release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting will also be examined. Fed Chair ⁠Kevin Warsh said on Monday emerging technologies could ⁠have varying economic outcomes, from stronger growth and shared gains to higher unemployment and slower activity if investment returns fall short of expectations.

In other movers, Intel fell 3.3% in premarket trading after Nvidia cut its stake in the company ‌by 25%. Other chipmakers were ‌muted, while neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius slipped 2% and 0.6%, respectively.