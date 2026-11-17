A liquefied petroleum ​gas tanker sank off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast ​on Tuesday, Bulgaria's defence ministry said, ‌a few ​dozen miles from where another ship went down after a drone attack a day earlier.

The Liberian-flagged vessel, Gas Husky, sent a distress signal ‌before sinking approximately 50 miles east of Byala, the ministry said, adding that a search and rescue operation had been launched for the 19-member crew. Bulgaria's transport ministry said that the tanker was carrying 3,400 metric tons ‌of liquefied petroleum gas at the time it sank. The vessel's Greece-based manager did not respond immediately ‌to a request for comment.

The cause of the incident, which occurred inside Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, and the state of the tanker and the crew were not immediately clear. A life raft carrying people was spotted at the scene by a ⁠military ​aircraft on Tuesday, the defence ⁠ministry said. On Monday a cargo ship carrying wheat sank about 40 nautical miles off the same stretch of coast after ⁠it was attacked by at least one drone. That was the latest in a spate of attacks that have left ​more than 20 seafarers missing and feared dead, raising concerns about the widening conflict between ⁠Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea.

"The motor vessel GAS HUSKY disappeared from radar shortly after midnight, and at 0802 (0602 GMT) ⁠this ​morning, its emergency beacon — which signals that a vessel has sunk — was activated," the defence ministry said. At least 17 vessels have been attacked off the coast of Bulgaria and Romania since mid-July, according ⁠to maritime security firm Diaplous.

The waters off the shores of the two NATO countries have become the primary ⁠route for shipments from ⁠Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain exporters, the Black Sea ports of which have come under constant fire from Russia since its invasion.