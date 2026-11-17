Soccer-Oviedo fan given suspended 11-month sentence for racially abusing Mbappe
A Real Oviedo fan who racially abused Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe last year has been convicted of a hate crime, Real Madrid said in a statement on Tuesday.
A Real Oviedo fan who racially abused Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe last year has been convicted of a hate crime, Real Madrid said in a statement on Tuesday.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.