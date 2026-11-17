The dollar’s recent strength against the yen is on the verge of unlocking further gains, ​technical analysis indicates, which would also put market participants on alert for the possibility ​that Japan could intervene to support its currency.

Click here for ‌a ​detailed technical analysis chart. Technical analysts use charts of historical prices to map out where currencies might go next. Japan’s tendency to intervene in the market by buying yen to stop its currency from weakening makes technical analysis trickier than some other markets.

The dollar’s ‌exchange rate against the yen is quoted as USD/JPY. When the rate goes up, it means the dollar is strengthening. When it falls, the yen is gaining ground. One thing technical analysts look for in a market on the rise, as USD/JPY has been, is resistance, which is a level that will act as a ceiling for the exchange rate. Former highs ‌and lows are important sources of resistance. Another form of resistance is a big round number, also known as a psychological level. Resistance levels often become targets for traders.

Recently ‌USD/JPY has risen above 160, according to data supplied by LSEG. This particular level is significant because it is getting into a range where market participants perceive Japan might intervene. The dollar's recent advance took it to a two-month high of 160.20, which the market now sees as resistance. If it rises further, traders may target the September high of 160.39 and then the April peak of 160.73. After that, there’s a big ⁠step up in ​targets to the 164 area, near the ⁠yen’s weakest point just before Japan intervened at the end of July.

However, the yen often strengthens when global investors are skittish, as they have been recently due to worries about the AI trade. This may lead ⁠traders to expect USD/JPY to start falling. In a declining market, chart watchers look for support, which is the opposite of resistance and works like a floor for the price. Like resistance, former highs ​and lows can be support, as well as moving averages, which strip out price extremes to reveal the underlying trend.

The first target for losses would be ⁠the 100-day moving average at 158.95, followed by the 200-day moving average at 158.76 and the 55-day moving average at 157.49 Something traders will be watching on the way down is called an Ichimoku Cloud, which defines support and ⁠resistance with ​a set of indicators similar to moving averages over a variety time periods, including daily and weekly.

In USD/JPY’s case the weekly cloud top at 157.14 would provide support, followed by a twist in the daily cloud just below 157. A twist is when two Ichimoku Cloud lines cross. The ultimate target for USD/JPY losses would be 156.06, ⁠the October low, at least in the initial phase. What the chart shows:

(Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess the likelihood of future price moves but does not guarantee the ‌outcome. The column does not ‌constitute investment advice or trading recommendations. ) (Robert Fullem is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed ​are his own. Editing by Burton Frierson)