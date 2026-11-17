​The ​European Commission said ‌on Tuesday ​it found that Chinese ‌e-commerce giant Temu was in breach of its obligations to take ‌measures to reduce the ‌sale of illegal products on its platforms. "The Commission preliminarily found ⁠that ​Temu's ⁠mitigation measures include ineffective controls to ⁠check the compliance of products; a ​weak content moderation system; and ⁠an ineffective sanction system," it ⁠said ​in a statement.

The Commission had imposed a €200 ⁠million ($224.08 million) on Temu in May ⁠for ⁠not doing enough to stop the sale ‌of ‌illegal products.