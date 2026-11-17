Ukraine says it has hit Salavat oil refinery in Russia's Bashkortostan
Ukraine's military said on Tuesday it had struck the Salavat oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Russia's Bashkortostan region. In a post on Telegram, the General Staff said the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat plant was hit overnight, about 1,500 km (930 miles) from the Ukrainian border and that explosions were heard and a fire broke out at the site.
"Salavat is no ordinary plant. It is one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes, capable of processing about 10 million tonnes of oil a year," it said.