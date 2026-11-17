Ukraine's ​military said ​on ‌Tuesday it had ​struck the Salavat oil refinery ‌and petrochemical complex in Russia's Bashkortostan region. In a post on Telegram, ‌the General Staff said ‌the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat plant was hit overnight, about 1,500 km (930 miles) ⁠from ​the ⁠Ukrainian border and that explosions were ⁠heard and a fire broke ​out at the site.

"Salavat is ⁠no ordinary plant. It is ⁠one ​of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes, capable ⁠of processing about 10 million tonnes ⁠of ⁠oil a year," it said.