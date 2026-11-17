The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a financing facility to help Tajikistan prepare sustainable transport projects, including an initiative to improve public bus travel in Dushanbe. The Tajikistan Transport Sector Project Preparation Facility will provide up to $20 million in concessional financing to turn the country's transport priorities into well-designed projects ready for implementation. Its work will cover the studies, designs and assessments needed to prepare investments that improve mobility and support sustainable economic growth.

The financing includes a $5 million grant from the Asian Development Fund (ADF), which supports countries most in need as they address current challenges and build foundations for lasting growth. That grant will finance the facility's first activity, preparing the Dushanbe EcoMobility project and developing the detailed engineering design needed to move it toward implementation. The Department of Transport under the Municipality of Dushanbe will carry out this activity, placing the city's public transport improvements at the start of the facility's work.

ADB Country Director for Tajikistan Ko Sakamoto said safe, reliable and accessible transport connects people with jobs, markets and the essential services they depend on. He described the facility as a way for ADB to help Tajikistan develop better transport projects that improve mobility and support sustainable economic growth. Those connections give the preparation work a practical purpose, linking decisions about transport design and operation with people's access to employment, trade and everyday services.

Preparing projects with stronger designs and safeguards

The facility will finance engineering and feasibility studies to help turn proposed transport investments into projects with the technical preparation needed for implementation. Environmental and social due diligence will examine potential impacts, and institutional strengthening will support the organisations responsible for developing and delivering transport improvements. Testing innovative transport approaches before introducing them on a larger scale will allow project teams to assess how new ideas work in practice.

Giving buses priority on Dushanbe's Somoni Avenue

The Dushanbe EcoMobility project will pilot a bus priority corridor along approximately seven kilometres of Somoni Avenue, served by new electric buses and open to other public buses. A dedicated bus lane and traffic lights that give buses priority at intersections will form key parts of the corridor's design, supporting improvements to public transport along the route. Upgraded bus stops and better pedestrian safety measures will address the needs of people accessing the service, extending the planned improvements beyond the buses themselves.

Preparing roads, border crossings and logistics facilities

During 2027–2030, the facility will help prepare other priority transport investments, including roads, border crossings and logistics facilities that support the movement of people and goods. Targeted assessments, resilient designs, innovative technologies and new operating models will guide that preparation, helping projects move toward delivery faster and more effectively. Better transport services and reduced environmental and social impacts are central to the work, connecting improvements in project preparation with the quality and sustainability of future investments.