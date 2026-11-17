The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an $8.56 million grant to help Naoero meet its budget needs, protect essential services and strengthen the management of public finances. The package includes $3.56 million in additional assistance to help the Pacific island nation cope with rising fuel, shipping and import costs linked to the Middle East conflict. Funding will support reforms covering government borrowing, oversight of state-owned enterprises and the effectiveness of social assistance, addressing immediate financial pressures and weaknesses in public financial management.

ADB President Masato Kanda said the Middle East conflict could deliver an estimated $30 million economic blow to Naoero in just six months, placing a heavy burden on its small economy. He described the scale of that pressure as particularly difficult for an island nation with limited revenue sources and little room to absorb unexpected costs. Kanda said ADB had increased its support to help the government maintain essential services and continue the work of building stronger public finances.

Naoero depends heavily on imported fuel for electricity and transport, making changes in international energy prices a direct concern for the country's economy and government budget. Higher shipping charges and import costs are adding to those pressures, increasing the financing needs facing a country already exposed to changes in overseas prices. Without grant support, the budget deficit is projected to reach $43.7 million, equivalent to 20.7% of gross domestic product, in fiscal year 2027, which ends on 30 June 2027.

Extra funding to help meet urgent budget needs

The grant comes through the Asian Development Fund (ADF) and finances the second and final subprogram of the Improving Fiscal Sustainability Program, continuing an initiative that began with a $5 million ADB grant approved in April 2024. The additional $3.56 million comes from a one-time reallocation of ADF resources and forms part of ADB's broader financial response to the economic effects of the Middle East conflict. Financed by multiple donors, the ADF supports countries most in need as they address current challenges and build the foundations for lasting economic growth.

Stronger borrowing rules and more reliable public finances

Naoero has enacted a new Public Debt Act under the reform program, giving the government stronger controls over borrowing and reinforcing accountability for its financial decisions. Revisions to the fiscal planning framework and measures to increase tax revenue support the effort to manage public finances more effectively and reduce exposure to sudden economic shocks. Improving the effectiveness of social assistance is another part of the program, placing support for households alongside reforms to debt management and government revenue.

Closer oversight of state-owned enterprises

State-owned enterprises have placed considerable pressure on Naoero's public finances, making their financial management an important part of the government's reform program. New legislation gives the Department of Finance greater access to their financial records, supported by improved reporting requirements and rules governing directors' pay to strengthen accountability. The program targets a 21.8% reduction in government transfers to these enterprises, reducing the financial demands they place on the national budget.