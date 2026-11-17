Peru's President Keiko Fujimori ‌said in a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping that China was very ‌important to Peru and appealed ‌for its "goodwill" and support to help it face the El Nino climate phenomenon.

Xi called ⁠for ​deeper ⁠political mutual trust and stronger strategic alignment between ⁠the two countries, Chinese state media said. China ​and Peru should explore the ⁠potential for cooperation in clean energy and ⁠artificial ​intelligence, Xi added.

Fujimori and Xi were speaking in the ⁠southern Chinese tech and manufacturing hub of Shenzhen ⁠ahead ⁠of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.