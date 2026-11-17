Peru appeals for Chinese 'goodwill' to help it face El Nino
Peru's President Keiko Fujimori said in a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping that China was very important to Peru and appealed for its "goodwill" and support to help it face the El Nino climate phenomenon.
Xi called for deeper political mutual trust and stronger strategic alignment between the two countries, Chinese state media said. China and Peru should explore the potential for cooperation in clean energy and artificial intelligence, Xi added.
Fujimori and Xi were speaking in the southern Chinese tech and manufacturing hub of Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.