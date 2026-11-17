Spain's government has approved over €1.5 billion ($1.65 billion) ‌in ​new welfare benefits in the past month and plans more before a snap election on November 29 in a last-haul spending spree aimed at boosting its progressive credentials.

The measures exemplify a growing strategy by Spain's Socialist-led government in the absence of sufficient parliamentary support to pass a new ‌budget since 2023: spending by decrees that Congress can halt but not retroactively undo. In the past month, the government, trailing in most polls and fighting for votes, has authorised some €820 million in support for vulnerable families, according to a Reuters summation of costs posted on its website.

It has also approved €221 million for victims of disasters like floods or last month's train crash, plus around €426 million in subsidies for ‌housing – voters' top concern, which Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has vowed to tackle head-on if granted a majority. The measures could help mobilise voters who would otherwise abstain by strengthening the Socialists' narrative ‌as the party protecting the vulnerable, said political analyst Eduardo Bayon.

"This progressive coalition government is demonstrating... that it is possible to achieve both economic growth and redistribution," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in an interview with Spanish channel Telecinco on Monday when asked about the spending. 'KICKING THE CAN'

Higher tax revenues and EU funds have provided the means to fund such measures without pushing up public debt in the short term. But multi-year commitments being made to win votes now could prove ⁠a problem ​for Spain's next government, said Diego Martinez Lopez, an ⁠economist at think tank Fedea. Economists and Spain's fiscal watchdog AIReF have criticised the lack of transparency of this type of spending, which is much harder to track than regular budget updates.

The conservative People's Party, leading in polls, has promised ⁠a full audit of public finances, with its leader Alberto Nuñez Feijoo repeatedly stating in interviews that he "does not believe the numbers". AIReF has also warned that despite Spain's debt-to-GDP ratio falling in recent years, higher public ​spending was jeopardising net primary expenditure limits agreed with the EU and its own domestic spending caps.

"These expenditures have significant electoral clout in terms of short-term impact, but multi-year commitments ⁠of future financing could cause problems," Martinez Lopez said. "They are essentially kicking the can down the road." Spain's finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

LOSS OF FISCAL BUFFER Since taking office in June 2018, Sanchez's cabinets have approved more emergency decree ⁠laws ​temporarily bypassing parliament to approve new measures than any other prime minister since Spain's transition to democracy in 1975, according to political analysis outlet Electomania.

Usually, Congress must vote to permanently approve the measures within 30 days. The latest measures, passed after parliament was dissolved, need only to secure approval from a 69-member standing committee where the balance of lawmakers is slightly more favourable to the ruling ⁠coalition than that of the full 350-person Congress.

Some measures have been funded by Spain's contingency fund, a buffer worth 2% of total non-financial expenditure — set at €3.96 billion since 2023 — intended ⁠for unforeseen emergency scenarios. Yet economists have repeatedly flagged that ⁠contingency funds are often spent on items which should be financed via regular budget lines, with 71% of last year's spending going to foreseeable and recurring expenses like peacekeeping operations or ordinary welfare benefits, according to AIReF.

"Spain is compelled to take measures — whether on the revenue or the expenditure ‌side — to prevent the loss ‌of its fiscal buffer or the room for manoeuvre in its budgetary policy," said economist Raymond Torres. ($1 = 0.9074 ​euros)