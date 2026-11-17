Elbit Systems stands to benefit from the end of US military aid to Israel, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the Israeli defence company reported record ‌third-quarter results. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said he had agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end Washington's $3.8 billion in annual military funding to Israel after this year, while continuing to sell weapons to its close Middle East ally.

"I think that it ‌will help Elbit and I believe it will create more opportunities for us," Bezhalel Machlis told Reuters after the company ‌released quarterly results. "Israel will have to (produce) new products that (it) is currently buying in the US. It will help us expand our portfolio." It is unclear how the funding would be halted at the end of the year, given that the memorandum of understanding governing US military aid to Israel does not expire until ⁠September ​2028.

Machlis said one area of potential ⁠benefit was guided munitions. "Israel is buying a lot of guided munitions from the US, some of it can be made here," he said, declining to ⁠elaborate on other weapons systems.

EARNINGS JUMP Ending US aid would allow Israel to develop more technologies and products that it currently buys from the US ​and eventually export them, Machlis added.

Elbit, Israel's largest defence company, invests 6.5% of revenue, or nearly $600 million a year, in ⁠research and development across several areas to position itself for future opportunities, Machlis said. The company reported third-quarter earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of $4.36, up from $3.35 a ⁠year ​earlier. Revenue rose to $2.25 billion from $1.92 billion.

Sales in its aerospace division, which includes drones, increased 4%. Revenue from Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare systems jumped 32%, driven by airborne and land-based high-power laser systems, electronic warfare products and maritime ⁠systems. Elbit said it expects high-teens revenue growth and continued margin expansion in 2027 versus 2026, supported by a $33 billion order backlog, ⁠74% of which is ⁠from customers outside Israel. About 35% of the backlog is scheduled to be executed through 2027.

Machlis said global conflicts were driving strong interest from European and Asia-Pacific countries in electronic warfare systems, drones, radars, ‌sensors and counter-drone ‌products. Elbit declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 a share.