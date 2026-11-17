Serbian MiG-29 fighter jet crashes, killing pilot
A Serbian military pilot died on Tuesday after his MiG-29 fighter jet crashed into a field northwest of the capital, Belgrade, the country's defence ministry said.
A Serbian military pilot died on Tuesday after his MiG-29 fighter jet crashed into a field northwest of the capital, Belgrade, the country's defence ministry said.
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