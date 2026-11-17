Developing economies could struggle ​to benefit from rising defence spending and ​the AI boom because many lack the ‌infrastructure and ​financing to compete, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said. The lender's transition report, published on Tuesday, said EBRD countries caught on the back foot could ‌find it difficult to match the capacity needed to compete.

"Countries that have reinvented themselves before perhaps have an edge, because they have experience in seizing new opportunities," said Beata Javorcik, the EBRD's chief economist, noting that most of them have changed ‌significantly over the past 30 years. "The bad news is that it's not easy to plug yourself into the AI ‌and defence boom, because these are goods that are complex," she added.

The bank covers some 40 countries in Eastern Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. DEFENCE ON THE RISE

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 boosted defence spending, andEU-based EBRD economies more than doubled it from ⁠1.3% of ​GDP in 2013 to ⁠2.7% in 2025. But apart from Poland and Turkey, most defence exporters are outside EBRD regions. Despite a vibrant defence startup sector, only 18% of ⁠those in emerging Europe secure scale-up financing, compared with 42% in Western Europe and 50% in the US, the report said.

"Finding ​funding is a big constraint," Javorcik said, adding that developing startups would benefit countries' economies. Drones are an exception, with ⁠rapid corporate growth in Ukraine, Estonia, Poland and Turkey.

AI IN FOCUS Most EBRD countries are also behind on artificial intelligence, the report found. Javorcik said ⁠they ​were not active in critical raw materials, chip production or data centres.

Since late 2022, junior employment in EU-EBRD economies began to lag senior employment, though factors other than AI could have contributed. In almost half of EBRD countries, the ⁠power grid could not support a single data centre. Growth in low-skilled jobs is already lagging, and richer economies are ⁠better placed to make productivity ⁠gains.

Still, countries can develop and export AI-based applications, which have lower barriers to entry. "What you want to do is allow the structural transformation of the economy to happen while ‌protecting workers ‌during the transition period," Javorcik said.