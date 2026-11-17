A new evaluation by the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Independent Evaluation Department (IED) calls for stronger institutional support to make the bank's work with civil society organizations more consistent and effective. The report, Evaluation of ADB's Civil Society Engagement, 2016–2025, finds that staffing, procedures and financing arrangements have not kept pace with ADB's growing ambitions for civil society engagement. Its recommendations focus on giving teams the responsibilities, skills and practical support needed to involve civil society where its contributions can inform decisions and improve results.

Civil society organizations have helped strengthen project implementation, manage environmental and social risks, and improve outreach to vulnerable and marginalized groups, demonstrating their contribution to ADB's work. Emmanuel Y. Jimenez, Director General of IED, said these organizations bring perspectives, expertise and local knowledge that can improve the quality and effectiveness of the bank's activities. Their presence in communities can complement the work of ADB and its member governments, providing knowledge and experience grounded in the places where projects operate.

Covering 2016–2025, the evaluation examined civil society engagement across public and private sector operations, country partnership strategies, policy consultations, institutional partnerships and annual meetings. More than half of the public sector operations reviewed included plans to engage civil society, showing that such involvement was already part of planning across many projects. Education, agriculture, water and transport were prominent sectors for planned engagement, reflecting opportunities to draw on civil society's experience across different areas of development.

Uneven engagement reveals gaps in everyday support

The depth and quality of engagement varied across operations, country programming and policy consultations, with the evaluation identifying differences in how civil society's participation was supported. Involvement in country programming and policy-based lending was sometimes limited, and engagement in private sector operations was less visible in ADB's documentation and reporting. Clear responsibilities, adequate staff capacity, practical guidance and monitoring were not consistently in place, leaving teams without some of the support needed to make engagement effective.

Staff need clearer guidance and access to expertise

ADB Principal Evaluation Specialist Eoghan Molloy, who led the evaluation team, said effective civil society engagement was already taking place across many parts of the bank. He called for clearer guidance on when and how staff should engage civil society, helping teams make informed decisions about involving organizations in their work. Access to relevant expertise would help staff draw more effectively on civil society's knowledge and experience, addressing the practical support needs identified by the evaluation.

The 2027 review offers a chance to turn recommendations into action

The report recommends stronger institutional ownership of civil society engagement, clearer expectations and responsibilities across ADB, and improvements in staff capacity and operational support. Better monitoring and reporting systems would help the bank track engagement more consistently and address the gaps in documentation identified across its work. The evaluation recommends using the 2027 midterm review of ADB's Civil Society Approach to establish a prioritized implementation plan with deadlines and clear responsibilities for action.