IKEA is pivoting to smaller outlets and city centre locations to stem a fall in sales, with a key urban store in Manhattan set to open ‌early next year as new CEO accelerates a drive to bring in more shoppers and return the low-cost Swedish furniture retailer to growth. Changing shopping habits since the COVID-19 pandemic and the surging cost of petrol have made families less likely to visit one of IKEA's 'big blue box' warehouse ‌stores in the suburbs. IKEA's opening in New York City's SoHo neighbourhood comes after its Oxford Street store in London helped ‌to boost UK sales.

Ingka, which operates most IKEA stores worldwide, on Tuesday reported €38.8 billion ($42.7 billion) in sales for its 2026 financial year to August 31, down from €39 billion a year earlier for a third straight year of declines. "The big blue box will remain the backbone," Ingka CEO Juvencio Maeztu told Reuters. "We are adding smaller formats ⁠for convenience, either ​because you don't have an IKEA ⁠in your city, or you have one but you want a bit more convenience on a weekly and monthly basis."

As part of the strategy shift under Maeztu, ⁠who took the top job a year ago, Ingka has cut at least 1,000 jobs since the start of the year in a cost-cutting drive. IKEA ​will also bring more outside retailers into its out-of-town stores as a way to attract more visitors, Maeztu said, after Decathlon ⁠opened in IKEA's Croydon store this year.

Underlining the need to boost footfall, while visits to IKEA online rose to 4.2 billion in 2026, store visits fell slightly to 729 ⁠million, ​from 739 million last year. IKEA also announced a further €1.2 billion in price cuts across Europe in September as it tries to attract price-sensitive consumers whose ability to spend has been curbed by inflation, rising rents and mortgage rates.

"We have to be even more ⁠affordable," said Maeztu. "In Europe, if you are single, 60% of your income goes to housing; and if you live in a couple it's ⁠40%." As well as being the ⁠biggest IKEA retailer worldwide, operating the stores as a franchisee to Inter IKEA, Ingka also owns shopping centres and invests in wind and solar farms. While overall revenue fell, Ingka's net profit rose to €1.9 billion from €1.4 ‌billion, thanks mostly ‌to the sale of three shopping centres in China.

($1 = 0.9086 euros)