(For a Reuters live blog on US, UK and European stock markets, ​click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov ​17 - UK stocks fell on ‌Tuesday as ​investors shied away from risky bets ahead of AI bellwether Nvidia's quarterly results, while mixed labour market data left expectations of a Bank of England rate ‌hike intact.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.66% to 10,809.49 points by 1057 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.8%.