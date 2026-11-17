UK stocks fall as investors on edge ahead of Nvidia results; UK data keeps rate bets intact
(For a Reuters live blog on US, UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 17 - UK stocks fell on Tuesday as investors shied away from risky bets ahead of AI bellwether Nvidia's quarterly results, while mixed labour market data left expectations of a Bank of England rate hike intact.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.66% to 10,809.49 points by 1057 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.8%.