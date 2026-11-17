Britain announced on Tuesday it would impose sanctions on eight Israeli construction companies involved in ‌building settlements in the occupied West Bank, as part of its effort to protect the idea of a two-state solution. The firms targeted for asset freezes and director disqualifications include Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd and S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd, which build and develop homes in the West Bank.

The government announced ‌the sanctions package shortly before the final deadlines for the E1 tender, a settlement project that would bisect the Israeli-occupied West Bank and ‌cut it off from East Jerusalem, fragmenting the land Palestinians hope will form the heart of a state. "Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government's approach," British foreign secretary Ed Miliband said in a statement. "That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state ⁠solution."

The Israeli ​embassy in London did not immediately ⁠respond to a request for comment. DETERIORATED UK-ISRAELI RELATIONSHIP

The sanctions are the latest in a series of measures by Britain targeting the settlement policy and underscore Israel's growing diplomatic isolation among some ⁠traditional allies. Britain's relationship with Israel has deteriorated significantly over the past three years because of disagreements over the way that Israel has conducted its war against Hamas and the ​Israeli government's plans to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Israel in September threatened to close the British Consulate building in East Jerusalem ⁠in response to London’s decision to impose trade sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. British and Israeli diplomats last month reached a last-minute agreement to avoid the closure of the ⁠consulate.

Britain ​joined several other countries in 2025 in recognising a Palestinian state as a means of advancing the two-state solution, and in September announced plans to block imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Last year, Britain also imposed sanctions on two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel ⁠Smotrich, accusing them of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

While those measures were coordinated with international partners, Britain acted alone on Tuesday in ⁠sanctioning the Israeli companies, saying the ⁠move would disrupt their access to finance and support for further construction in the West Bank. As part of the measures announced on Tuesday, the government also imposed sanctions on Tzav 9, an Israeli activist group which it said ‌had regularly blocked humanitarian ‌aid trucks delivering food, water and fuel to the Gaza Strip.