The odds of US President Donald Trump meeting North Korean ‌leader ​Kim Jong Un on the sidelines of the APEC summit have improved after the Kremlin said a meeting between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin was possible, analysts said. Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in meeting Kim again and said on Monday it might happen in China this week. However, previously mooted meetings have not taken place and US and South Korean officials ‌have said the chances were low.

But a report by Russia's Interfax news agency quoting the Kremlin saying Putin could meet Kim if the North Korean leader attended this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen has shifted bets. The Kremlin "wouldn't do that unless they were certain he was going to meet," said Sydney Seiler, a former US national intelligence officer for North Korea, now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "I'm pretty confident something's underway."

A series of visits by North Korean officials to Russia and China in recent ‌weeks, as well as by Russian and Chinese delegations to Pyongyang, could also have been for summit preparations. Kim also made a surprise visit to the Chinese border city of Dandong last month. "There's been these little signs," said John ‌Delury, a professor at the Hopkins-Nanjing Center. "If Kim goes to Shenzhen, he's going to talk to Donald Trump."

Trump said the North Korean leader's presence at APEC was ultimately up to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The APEC secretariat said it had no information about China and its guests. During a regular briefing on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry said it had no information to share when asked if Kim had been invited to the APEC summit.

The North Korean embassy in Beijing did not immediately a respond to request for comment. PYONGYANG'S DEMANDS

Trump's interest in renewed engagement with Kim comes seven years after their last summit ended without agreement ⁠over curtailing North Korea's ​nuclear weapons and sanctions relief. North Korea has repeatedly signalled it ⁠unwilling to resume discussions unless denuclearisation is off the agenda. Trump has referred to North Korea as a nuclear power, a status allies in the region and the West have refused to recognise.

Seiler said a meeting would likely be more symbolic than substantive but could be a step for Kim ⁠to push for North Korea to be recognised internationally as a nuclear state. "It's not going to happen overnight, but eventually (Kim) hopes to wear down the world to accept North Korea as a nuclear power," he said. For Trump, "you have the meeting simply to build the relationship."

Others remain sceptical ​about a meeting coming to fruition. There is little sign that China is making preparations for Kim to travel and Trump made similar comments before he left for APEC meeting in South Korea last year, a person ⁠familiar with the situation said. There was nothing to gain for Kim to go except photo opportunities, said Kim Dong-yup, a professor at Kyungnam University's Far East Institute.

"Let's say they offer to remove sanctions. But sanctions are already not working. There's nothing to gain for Kim. Why would he go and open himself up to ⁠potential ​uncertainty?" The Kremlin's remarks are less about US-North Korea relations and more bluster to show Russia has influence over North Korea, he added.

South Korea's foreign ministry told local media on Tuesday that it still viewed the possibility of Trump-Kim talks as low. MULTILATERAL EVENTS ATTENDANCE RARE

Kim's last appearance at a multilateral event was in September last year, a military parade in Beijing attended by more than two dozen national leaders, including Putin. North Korean state media announced Kim's participation days before and he travelled to ⁠Beijing in an armoured train Delury said he expected Kim, if he did attend APEC, to travel via an Air China plane to Shenzhen as he did when he visited Singapore in 2018 for the first of his two ⁠summits with Trump during the US president's first term.

South Korea and Japan ⁠have also been closely watching the possibility of a Trump-Kim meeting and both countries' leaders will be at APEC. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has said he hopes Trump can persuade Kim to resume dialogue.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has repeatedly sought a summit with Kim Jong Un to resolve the long-running issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the ‌1970s and 1980s. Pyongyang has rebuffed Tokyo's ‌approaches.