Ukraine struck the strategic bridge linking southern Russia and Crimea for a second straight ​day on Tuesday, causing what appeared to be serious damage in an attack President Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy ​said was retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Videos and images posted on X by Zelenskiy appeared to show the bridge's main road arch collapsed into the Kerch Strait, blocking navigation. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage. Zelenskiy said the strike followed an unprecedented operation that methodically destroyed Russian air defences, radar systems and electronic warfare capabilities.

Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's Russian-installed governor, said two people were killed in the strike and traffic across the 19-km (12-mile) ‌road and rail bridge had been suspended. "Russia strikes our infrastructure every day, including bridges," Zelenskiy said in a post on X. "We are ... reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began."

Ukraine's General Staff said the arch and a span of the bridge's road section had collapsed after being dealt powerful blows, but that the rail part of the bridge was still standing albeit with a damaged arch. There was no official Russian confirmation of the extent of damage to the Crimean bridge, a flagship project closely associated with President Vladimir Putin after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Dmitry ‌Peskov, Putin's spokesman, said the president had been informed about the attack. Russian investigators said the bridge's structure had been damaged, while Peskov said a repair plan would be prepared and that the bridge would emerge stronger than before. KEY SUPPLY ROUTE

Train travel across the bridge resumed on ‌Tuesday after a brief pause. Officials advised motorists who wanted to cross the Kerch Strait to use car ferries. The bridge was once a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine, though the military now relies more heavily on a land corridor through Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine.

It spans a channel used by commercial vessels entering and leaving the Sea of Azov, making it an important part of the region's grain-export network. While Black Sea grain shipments have largely stalled amid escalating drone attacks, export infrastructure has suffered limited damage, meaning trade could resume quickly if security conditions improve.

Andrey Sizov of consultancy Sovecon said the collapse could "substantially delay any eventual resumption of shipping from the Sea of Azov" because debris would have ⁠to be cleared ​from the channel. Ukraine has attacked the bridge several times since Putin launched Russia's full-scale ⁠war in February 2022. A truck bomb in October 2022 killed four people and limited the bridge's capacity for several months.

Russian war bloggers said the strike appeared aimed at severing Crimea's direct link with Russia and had exposed shortcomings in the peninsula's air defences. LARGEST UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACK

The overnight attack was part of what state news agencies called the largest ⁠Ukrainian drone attack on Russia since the start of the conflict in 2022. Russia's Defence Ministry said it shot down 1,441 drones over 22 regions, surpassing the previous record of 1,336 set on Monday.

Air defences repelled a major Ukrainian drone attack on the industrial cities of Ufa and Salavat in Russia's Bashkortostan region, home to several oil ​refineries, state media reported, citing local officials. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that around 800 Ukrainian drones had flown towards the surrounding Moscow region, 321 of which had been brought down en route to the capital.

The scale and frequency of Ukrainian drone attacks have increased ⁠as Russia has intensified its own drone and missile campaign in a grinding war of attrition, with both sides targeting energy infrastructure and other strategic assets. Attacks have continued despite US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi last week, the first in nine months, and separate meetings between US envoys and Putin and Zelenskiy.

Kyiv and Moscow agreed on a major exchange of prisoners during ⁠last ​week's talks but there was no significant breakthrough on broader issues, including territory. Russia holds about a fifth of Ukrainian land but the front line in the war has remained largely static for months. Putin is due to start a series of meetings in China on Wednesday, culminating in a showcase trilateral summit with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the week.

KYIV'S BRIDGES STRUCK In Kyiv, Reuters witnesses reported a series of loud explosions in the capital overnight.

Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor, said Russia struck the capital's North and South bridges, an assertion later confirmed by ⁠Moscow, and partially damaged the metro system. The attacks caused some power and water outages and prompted transport restrictions, he said. Russia has targeted Kyiv's bridges before, causing widespread disruption.

Overnight Russian strikes on energy infrastructure left consumers without power in eight Ukrainian regions, Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov ⁠said. Outages were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi regions.

"The situation ⁠is extremely difficult in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Since last week, Russia has been continuously attacking energy facilities in the Dnipro region," Nekrasov said. In other attacks, local officials on Telegram said three people were injured in the Cherkasy region. They said Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, and other regions were also targeted.

Russia's defence ministry confirmed the strikes, saying on Telegram its forces had hit transport, military and energy facilities in Kyiv, ‌Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk, along with port infrastructure and ‌a cargo ship. Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the reports. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.