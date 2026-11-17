Britain's Imperial Brands will cut up to 4,600 jobs, or nearly a fifth of its workforce, by 2030, it said on Tuesday, as ‌the tobacco company tightens its grip on costs.

The Winston cigarette maker said the figure included 2,100 roles in the process of being removed under initiatives in the company's 2026 financial year, which ended in September, with another 2,100 to 2,500 jobs expected to go by the ‌end of 2030. Based on its workforce of 25,800 at the end of 2025, the total cuts would amount to ‌between 16% and 18% of its total staff.

Imperial Brands has been leaning on cost cuts, price increases and a push into smoking alternatives like vapes to drive earnings in the face of rising costs, falling cigarette volumes and intense competition. CEO Lukas Paravicini told reporters the cuts were not only about efficiency, but part of ⁠a broader ​programme to make Imperial Brands more ⁠data-led, faster at innovating and better at meeting changing consumer demands.

"We fully recognise the impact on the individuals affected," he said, adding affected roles spanned the ⁠company's entire footprint, but included already announced factory closures in Germany and Taiwan. COST AMBITIONS ON TRACK

Under its transformation initiative, Imperial wants to achieve annual cost ​savings of £320 million ($422.2 million) by 2030. It said on Tuesday this ambition was on track. Richard Hunter, head of markets ⁠at Interactive Investor, noted that Imperial's business housing alternative smoking products remains loss-making despite many years of investment in the face of long-term declines in cigarette smoking in ⁠many markets.

The ​company also faces steep tax increases on cigarettes in its second-largest market, Germany, and the impact of conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine, where an attack on its facilities in the country is expected to have a "short-term" impact in the first half ⁠of its current financial year. Nevertheless, it said it expects to perform in line with its medium-term targets in fiscal 2027. Its ⁠2026 adjusted operating profit of £4.13 billion ⁠was in line with analyst expectations.

"Imperial Brands continues to play the cards it has been dealt carefully," Hunter said. Shares in the company were little changed by 1024 GMT on Tuesday. ($1 = ‌0.7580 pounds)