Poland ​will freeze gas ‌prices for households ​at current levels to alleviate pressures stemming from the ‌situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

The government said earlier ‌this month it plans to finance the measure ‌from a windfall levy on gas importers as prices of the fuel hit their highest level in more ⁠than ​a ⁠year. "Such prices would be unacceptable from the perspective of the ⁠lives of Polish families," Tusk told a government ​meeting.

Tusk said that prices would be frozen ⁠at 197.29 zloty ($49.36) per megawatt-hour, the current level ⁠that ​household consumers are paying. He said the government is also looking into ways to ⁠mitigate the effect of rising electricity prices so that Poles ⁠can ⁠go through the winter "avoiding price shocks".

($1 = 3.9971 zlotys)