By Rajnish Singh The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) receives around 10,000 cybercrime complaints every day, highlighting the growing threat of online fraud and the need for citizens to remain vigilant against suspicious messages and calls.

In view of the rising number of complaints, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), established under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, has cautioned citizens against taking seemingly ordinary messages or calls lightly, warning that "it could start with something as ordinary as a message". "And before you realise it, you could lose more than money," it warned.

"Cyber fraud often starts with a seemingly ordinary message. So don't click on any unknown message or link without thinking it through. Stay alert, recognise the signs of fraud, and take care of your online security. If you fall victim to cyber fraud, call 1930 immediately or file a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in," the I4C said. The I4C operates the NCRP portal, which facilitates the reporting of cybercrime complaints, including cases related to women and children.

To register a complaint, citizens can visit the portal's homepage and provide mandatory details, including the date and time of the incident and a description of the incident containing at least 200 characters. Complainants are also required to upload a soft copy of a valid identity document, such as a Voter ID, Driving Licence, Passport, PAN Card or Aadhaar Card, in JPEG, JPG or PNG format. The file size should not exceed 5 MB. In cases of financial cyber fraud, complainants must provide additional information, including the name of the bank, wallet or merchant, transaction ID or UTR number, date of transaction and the amount involved.

Complainants can also upload soft copies of relevant evidence related to the cybercrime, with each file not exceeding 10 MB. Cybercrime includes unlawful activities carried out using computers, digital devices or the internet. These offences include data theft, hacking, online harassment, identity misuse, financial scams and the spread of malware, among other activities intended to harm individuals, organisations or digital infrastructure.

The I4C has clarified that complaints received through the NCRP are investigated by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) of the respective States and Union Territories, and not by the I4C itself, as the centre does not have investigative powers under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS). Accordingly, the information available on the NCRP and other portals, including Sahyog and Samanvaya, is maintained by the law enforcement agencies of the States and Union Territories. The I4C manages only the technical infrastructure of the NCRP.

The status of investigations is updated on the NCRP by the respective LEAs from time to time. Complainants can check the status of their complaints by visiting the portal. The I4C functions as a research and coordination body dedicated to strengthening the national framework for comprehensive and coordinated action against cybercrime.

Meanwhile, India's rapid adoption of digital payments and fintech solutions has significantly improved financial inclusion and transaction efficiency. However, it has also contributed to the emergence of cyber-enabled financial crimes involving the misuse of bank accounts, UPI handles, fintech platforms, merchant facilities and digital lending ecosystems by transnational organised cybercrime syndicates. These activities are allegedly supported by an underground banking ecosystem that exploits vulnerabilities in corporate banking, merchant onboarding and UPI-based payment infrastructure to launder illicit proceeds.

Intelligence inputs have also indicated the misuse of unregulated USDT-INR conversion services advertised on social media platforms. These services allegedly function as informal cryptocurrency off-ramps by facilitating settlements through Indian banking channels. The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the I4C monitors underground forums and open-source platforms to identify the illicit trade and misuse of banking and payment infrastructure.

According to the I4C, its analysis of social media channels has identified the systematic misuse of Indian bank accounts, UPI handles, merchant facilities, fintech platforms and Point of Sale (POS) devices for fraud and money laundering. "Widespread advertisement of unregulated USDT-INR conversion services was observed, enabling laundering of fraud proceeds through UPI, IMPS, and bank transfers," the I4C said.

It further said that multiple unregistered offshore digital lending applications had been identified operating on mobile platforms and engaging in data exploitation and coercive practices, with links to mule account networks. (ANI)