Tehran denies report of a potential Iranian plan to detonate dirty bomb in Washington
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied a CNN report that Tehran planned to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, saying the allegations were "baseless", in a post on X on Tuesday.
CNN cited sources as saying that US intelligence indicates that Tehran is developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, DC. After landing in Manila on Tuesday for the first leg of an Asian tour, US President Donald Trump said that if there was an imminent threat, "they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before."
"I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy," he told reporters.