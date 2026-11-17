Iran's ‌Foreign Ministry spokesperson ​denied a CNN report that Tehran planned to ‌detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, saying the allegations were "baseless", in a post on X ‌on Tuesday.

CNN cited sources as saying ‌that US intelligence indicates that Tehran is developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, ⁠DC. After ​landing ⁠in Manila on Tuesday for the first leg ⁠of an Asian tour, US President Donald Trump ​said that if there was an imminent threat, "they ⁠will pay a price the likes of ⁠which ​no country has ever paid before."

"I hope it's not, but we take it ⁠very seriously because they happen to be crazy," ⁠he ⁠told reporters.