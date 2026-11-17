Nvidia on Tuesday created a board-level national security and export-control committee as fallout from CEO Jensen Huang's resignation over extramarital affairs intensified scrutiny of the chip firm's China business.

Huang's relationships, ‌including one with a woman suspected of spying for China, have sharpened scrutiny of Nvidia's governance and whether its oversight kept pace with its explosive growth and growing importance to US national security. The crisis had wiped more than $400 billion off Nvidia's market value by Monday's close. Nvidia said the National Security and Export ‌Control Oversight Committee will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, a former Goldman Sachs vice chair and veteran US corporate director, and will include ‌directors Stephen Neal, former CEO of law firm Cooley LLP, and John Dabiri, a professor of aeronautics and mechanical engineering at Caltech.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday welcomed Nvidia's move, saying it was a good idea for the company to launch a national security initiative. The committee's formation also comes a day after the Trump administration said it would further restrict China's accessto advanced ⁠AI chips ​from companies including Nvidia, tightening controls as ⁠Trump headed to China for talks with President Xi Jinping.

Washington has sought for years to curb Beijing's access to Nvidia's most sophisticated processors, putting the company's China business at the center ⁠of an increasingly contentious debate over national security, trade and US technological leadership. However, Chinese companies have repeatedly found ways around the curbs. Huang had long advocated allowing more chip ​exports to China.

The new committee will oversee Nvidia's national security and global trade compliance programs and work with independent legal, national security and trade ⁠compliance experts. Nvidia's existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report to the committee, while interim CEO Colette Kress will oversee day-to-day operations. The committee plans to meet at least ⁠quarterly, ​including with management and in executive session.

The company did not have a chief compliance officer, according to its 2026 proxy statement. It was not immediately clear whether the committee was created in response to revelations about Huang's affairs. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further comment.

"We are ⁠committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to ⁠safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation," ⁠Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones said. Nvidia is due to report third-quarter earningsafter the market closes on Tuesday. By some estimates, the company has more than $500 billion in commitments, including supply and capacity backstops for chip purchases, data-center ‌leases and equity investments, though ‌that remains a fraction of its market capitalization.