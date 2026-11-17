Deutsche Bank's chairman backed his CEO Christian Sewing on Tuesday after a huge cache of leaked internal records renewed scrutiny of the German lender's past dealings with clients including Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey ‌Epstein. The reports included an incident in which Deutsche Bank was said to have inadvertently disclosed a Trump tax document in 2017, prompting the US president to call the disclosure "illegal".

The reports from a consortium of international journalists appeared in publications including Der Spiegel, the Financial Times, the New York Times and Le Monde and claimed to shed light on the bank's interactions with clients including Trump and Epstein, and its pursuit ‌of business in Russia before the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. "During my tenure I haven’t seen a single decision from Christian Sewing that I was not comfortable with," Deutsche Bank Chairman Alexander Wynaendts ‌said in an emailed statement.

In one incident, Deutsche Bank was reported by the Financial Times to have inadvertently sent a Trump tax document to another client's accountant in 2017 when the president was a Deutsche Bank client during his first term in office. Asked in Manila about the error, Trump said the bank should not have disclosed it. "They shouldn't have done it. It's illegal for them to do it," Trump said.

MATTERS "DATE BACK MANY YEARS" Deutsche Bank, whose shares fell more than 6% on ⁠the reports, declined to ​comment on Trump's reaction but said earlier that the ⁠matters in the various reports "date back many years", and that the bank had since strengthened its controls.

The leaks also showed that Deutsche Bank was ambitious in pursuing business in Russia, including with high-profile oligarchs, right up to the invasion of Ukraine ⁠in February 2022, despite the misgivings of some managers in the organisation. The 6% share drop was the biggest since April 2025. Shares recouped some losses to trade 3.8% lower by early afternoon.

Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst ​at Consorsbank, said the millions of documents raise questions about what else could come to light. "In the short term, these revelations are not helping the stock price. When faced with uncertainty, ⁠investors’ first instinct is to sell, and this case is no exception," Stanzl said.

EFFORTS TO REBUILD TRUST For years, Deutsche Bank has been trying to rebuild its reputation after penalties tied to anti-money laundering controls and other compliance failings.

Under Sewing — CEO since 2018 — Deutsche Bank ⁠has ​restored profits, but compliance failings have resurfaced from time to time. One of the most recent was when details of its client relationship with Epstein were laid bare in US Department of Justice files released early this year. "Deutsche Bank is a different bank today and remains focused on executing its strategy, which has proven successful, as evidenced by record profits in 2025 as well as in recent quarters," ⁠the bank said on Tuesday.

The reports, which Reuters was not able to verify immediately, are based on 15 million leaked records that include emails and meeting minutes, the New York Times said. The ⁠documents were obtained by two journalists from India and ⁠South Africa, respectively, and analysed by a consortium of more than 200 journalists.

“Given the legacy nature of these matters, any potential financial impact is not expected to be meaningful, if there is any impact at all," Deutsche Bank said. A member of the European Parliament called on Sewing to appear before ‌the body to answer questions.