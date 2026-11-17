Sony ​defeated a London lawsuit ​worth almost £2 billion ‌which ​alleges the PlayStation maker's "monopoly position" inflated prices for digital games, ‌after a tribunal dismissed the claim in its entirety. The Japanese conglomerate was accused of abusing its dominant ‌position by requiring digital games and ‌add-ons for its console to be bought and sold only via its PlayStation Store, making prices higher ⁠than for ​physical ⁠games.

Sony, however, said it had "invested years and billions" ⁠in an integrated gaming platform that benefits consumers in ​a competitive market, where rivals Nintendo and Microsoft's ⁠Xbox use similar models. London's Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled ⁠that ​the claim, brought on behalf of millions of UK PlayStation users, had failed to ⁠establish that Sony infringed competition law, dismissing the case ⁠in ⁠its entirety after a trial which began in March.