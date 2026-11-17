Sony defeats £2 billion UK claim over PlayStation Store pricing
Sony defeated a London lawsuit worth almost £2 billion which alleges the PlayStation maker's "monopoly position" inflated prices for digital games, after a tribunal dismissed the claim in its entirety. The Japanese conglomerate was accused of abusing its dominant position by requiring digital games and add-ons for its console to be bought and sold only via its PlayStation Store, making prices higher than for physical games.
Sony, however, said it had "invested years and billions" in an integrated gaming platform that benefits consumers in a competitive market, where rivals Nintendo and Microsoft's Xbox use similar models. London's Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled that the claim, brought on behalf of millions of UK PlayStation users, had failed to establish that Sony infringed competition law, dismissing the case in its entirety after a trial which began in March.