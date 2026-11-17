Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX Starship ​returns to landing pad from orbit, ​acing test for reusable rockets

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft ‌on ​Saturday returned from a 22-hour voyage in orbit and descended for the first time into the grasp of giant mechanical arms at the ‌Texas tower it was launched from a day earlier, a catch that is essential to the company's decade-long effort to develop a fully reusable rocket.

The 171-foot-tall (52-meter) Starship fell out of thick clouds over SpaceX's Starbase ‌launch site, reignited engines to flip itself vertical and slowly descended into the tower's "Mechazilla" arms, ‌engines still roaring. Charred from the blazing heat of its return from space, the ship shut down its engines and hung still after the rocket system's longest mission yet.

Wildlife whereabouts lost as Russian researchers cut off from satellite tracking

You could follow ⁠Kroshik ​the rescue seal with ⁠little dots on a map. There he was: hunting for fish on the dangerous southern shore of Lake Ladoga, then ⁠swimming back to safer waters. Then suddenly, he was gone. "We will know nothing more of Kroshik’s adventures," conservationist Vyacheslav ​Alexeyev wrote last week on the social media feed where he had been sharing the seal's ⁠whereabouts with thousands of fans. Hundreds of commenters responded with crying emojis and broken hearts.

Rocket from Boeing-Lockheed firm fails mid-flight, ⁠destroys payload ​of Amazon satellites

A Vulcan rocket owned by United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, failed on Sunday shortly after liftoff from Florida, destroying its payload of 40 satellites ⁠from Amazon's Leo internet network in the launch company's first mission failure. The rocket failed roughly 10 minutes ⁠after liftoff from the ⁠Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and the cause was not immediately clear. It represented a major setback for the two-decade-old company's new flagship rocket ‌as ULA ‌sought to begin a regular cadence of launches for ​Amazon's burgeoning satellite internet constellation.