PDI Gold has secured the final regulatory approval for its Bankan project ‌in Guinea after a wait of nearly two years, potentially signalling progress in a permitting backlog that mining companies say has weighed on investment in the country. The Australian miner announced late on Monday that it had received an exploitation permit ‌for the $463 million project, clearing the final hurdle for development of one of West Africa's largest undeveloped gold ‌mines.

The approval comes as Guinea seeks to expand its gold sector alongside a booming bauxite industry and the giant Simandou iron ore project. Industry executives say exploration and mining permits have effectively been stalled for more than two years, forcing some companies to revise mine plans, process lower-grade ⁠ore ​and slow production.

Three mining executives ⁠and a lawyer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the lack of approvals had hurt investor confidence and delayed investment decisions. Another executive ⁠said the delays affected both bauxite and gold miners, with some permit applications dating back to 2021. Guinea's mines minister, Bouna Sylla, acknowledged ​delays in the permit process but said the government was working to resolve outstanding issues.

"Companies apply through ⁠the mining commission," Sylla said. "Sometimes there is back-and-forth with the mining commission, but we are working to resolve those issues soon." MOVING QUICKLY

PDI Chief Executive ⁠Matthew ​Wilcox told Reuters on Tuesday that the Bankan project was fully financed and would move quickly into development. "We'll probably start construction in the next four to six weeks," he said, adding the company expected first gold production ⁠within about 18 months of construction starting.

Guinea also approved mining permits for the Mansounia satellite deposit, enabling PDI to ⁠expand production at its Kiniero ⁠mine, the company said. The Bankan project is expected to create about 2,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs, while generating more than $5 billion in taxes, royalties and state-carried ‌interest over its ‌mine life, Wilcox said.