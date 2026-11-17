​Leaders ‌of the ​four-nation Quad grouping strongly ‌oppose any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to ‌change the status ‌quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions ⁠and ​undermine ⁠regional peace and stability, a ⁠joint statement said on ​Tuesday.

The leaders also expressed ⁠grave concerns about economic coercion, ⁠including ​through arbitrary export restrictions, the statement ⁠added after their meeting ⁠in ⁠Manila.