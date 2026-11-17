Quad leaders flag 'economic coercion', oppose unilateral actions undermining peace
Leaders of the four-nation Quad grouping strongly oppose any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability, a joint statement said on Tuesday.
The leaders also expressed grave concerns about economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions, the statement added after their meeting in Manila.