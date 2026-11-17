Just six months after coming to power as a political novice, ​Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is planning his riskiest move yet: ‌directly confronting ​the heavily armed Shi'ite militias that function as proxies of Iran.

The 41-year-old businessman-turned-politician has told his security forces to prepare to take on Iran's most powerful ally in Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah, a group which officials have accused of running a smuggling ring that siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of ‌state-owned oil. Kataib Hezbollah, branded a terrorist group by the United States, has rejected the smuggling accusations. So far, nine senior security and oil officials have been dismissed following an investigation focused on Jurf al-Sakhar in Babil province, a Kataib stronghold about 50 km (30 miles) south of Baghdad.

Zaidi has ordered military and security commanders to deploy additional forces around the city and prepare for government troops to enter it. “By openly vowing to confront ‌armed factions such as Kataib Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militias, Zaidi is taking a huge personal and political risk," said Baghdad-based political analyst Ahmed Younis.

"These groups have demonstrated both their military capabilities and their ‌willingness to use force against those who challenge their influence. This is a high-stakes test of the government’s authority, and the consequences could extend far beyond a political confrontation." 'I WILL NOT BACK DOWN'

Zaidi says he will stand firm. "I will not back down from bringing all weapons under state control, and I will press ahead with the confrontation, even if it costs me my life," he told a government meeting in August after launching a campaign to disarm militias.

A multimillionaire businessman, Zaidi was still a ⁠teenager when the ​US toppled Iraq's dictator Saddam Hussein in a ⁠2003 invasion that allowed political power to flow to parties from the Shi'ite majority with longstanding ties to Iran. He remained outside politics during the decades since, when Iraq faced a pro-Saddam insurgency, a bloody Al Qaeda campaign, a sectarian civil war and a ⁠subsequent war against Islamic State, defeated in 2017 and trying to stage a comeback.

In April, after US President Donald Trump publicly opposed a return of the powerful former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, an alliance of Shi'ite factions with varying ​degrees of Iranian influence settled on Zaidi as a compromise candidate instead. Zaidi's relative youth and business background helped make him an alternative to established political figures, with supporters seeing an opportunity ⁠to bring a different approach to government. But his lack of a political track record left questions about his ability to navigate Iraq’s entrenched political networks.

SUPPORT FROM TRUMP He has so far received open support from Washington that other recent prime ministers lacked. But, like ⁠all ​Iraqi leaders, Zaidi must tread carefully in challenging Iran, which has steadily gained vast influence in the country through its ties to Shi'ite militias and politicians.

Trump has pressured Zaidi to disarm the militias that have struck US troops and targets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in solidarity with Tehran since the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran in February. In August, Iraqi special forces ⁠reporting directly to the prime minister arrested the intelligence chief of the Iran-aligned faction Harakat al-Nujaba on accusations of involvement in drone attacks against US interests.

The detention, which lasted 48 hours, triggered threats ⁠of retaliation from the group and prompted intervention by senior Shi'ite ⁠politicians who helped defuse tensions. A week later, Iraqi special forces arrested four militia members over allegations they facilitated attacks on US interests. As he prepares for his biggest showdown yet, Zaidi will be well aware that the militias have the capability to fight back. After one of his predecessors ordered a ‌similar crackdown five years ago, the ‌prime minister's Baghdad home was targeted in a drone strike that authorities described at the time as ​an assassination attempt.

(Writing by Michael Georgy Editing by Peter Graff)