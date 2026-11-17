‌Israel's ​largest defence company Elbit Systems stands to benefit from the end of US military aid to Israel, with its CEO saying the company was investing heavily in products that could replace some equipment currently bought from the US. Elbit on Tuesday also reported record third-quarter results and forecast further ‌strong growth in 2027, sending its shares up 7% in Tel Aviv.

In a move that caught most Israeli officials off-guard, US President Donald Trump this month said he had agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end Washington's $3.8 billion in annual military funding to Israel after this year while continuing to sell weapons to the country. Most of the aid must be spent in the US, ‌including on fighter jets, aerial refuelling tankers and helicopters. "I think that it will help Elbit and I believe it will create more opportunities for us," CEO Bezhalel Machlis told Reuters after the ‌company released quarterly results.

"Israel will have to (produce) new products that (it) is currently buying in the US. It will help us expand our portfolio." The comments are the first from an Israeli company since Trump's announcement.

MUNITIONS Aid to Israel was a key issue in this month's US midterm elections amid declining US support for Israel's war in Gaza.

It is unclear how the funding would be halted at the end of the year, given that the memorandum of understanding governing US military aid ⁠to Israel ​does not expire until September 2028. Netanyahu had argued ⁠before Trump's announcement that Israel should become more reliant on domestic defence manufacturers for equipment such as ammunition.

Since the start of the Gaza war three years ago, Israeli defence spending has nearly doubled, while finance ministry officials have said they ⁠were relying on the remaining $31 billion in US aid due through 2028. Machlis said one area of potential benefit was guided munitions.

"Israel is buying a lot of guided munitions from the US. Some of it can be made ​here," he said, declining to elaborate on other weapons systems. EARNINGS JUMP

Ending US aid would allow Israel to develop technologies and products it currently buys from the US and eventually ⁠export them, Machlis said. Elbit invests 6.5% of revenue, or nearly $600 million a year, in research and development to position itself for future opportunities, he said. Elbit has 40 subsidiaries worldwide, including operations in the United States employing 5,000 people, as well as businesses ⁠across ​Europe.

"This is unique to Elbit. We are part of the local ecosystem," Machlis said. "Most of our growth is coming from abroad and it will continue to be that way in the future as well." Third-quarter earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to $4.36 from $3.35 a year earlier, while revenue increased to $2.25 billion from $1.92 billion.

Sales in Elbit's aerospace division, which includes drones, increased 4%. Revenue from ⁠Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare systems jumped 32%, driven by airborne and land-based high-power laser systems, electronic warfare products and maritime systems. Elbit said it expects high-teens revenue growth ⁠and continued margin expansion in 2027 versus 2026, supported ⁠by a $33 billion order backlog, 74% of which is from customers outside Israel. About 35% of the backlog is scheduled to be executed through 2027.

Machlis said global conflicts were driving strong interest from European and Asia-Pacific countries for electronic warfare systems, drones, radars, sensors and counter-drone products. Elbit, which ‌signed a deal with Israel's ‌defence ministry to receive compensation for delayed payments since October 2023, declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 a share.

(Reporting ​by Steven Scheer. Editing by Mark Potter)