Thailand will eliminate ​all tariffs on US exports and remove ​substantial non-tariff barriers under a trade ‌agreement ​with the United States expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

Appearing alongside Thai Prime Minister ‌Anutin Charnvirakul at the signing of a statement about the "substantial conclusion" to negotiations on reciprocal trade, Trump said the agreement, when completed, "will be a wonderful deal for both parties." "Thailand will eliminate all tariffs ‌on US exports, which is something that we've been after for a long time," Trump ‌said, hours after his arrival in Manila for the end of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

"This is an incredible victory ... I look forward to finalising the details of our formal agreement in the coming weeks." Substantial non-tariff ⁠barriers on ​American vehicles, medical devices, ⁠pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry would be removed, Trump said, with Thailand committing to buying an estimated $2.6 billion in additional US ⁠agricultural products.

The United States is Thailand's largest export market, accounting for 24.6% of its total exports so ​far this year, making the negotiations particularly significant for Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy. Thailand initially faced ⁠a threatened US tariff of 36% in 2025 before Washington lowered it to 19%, matching rates imposed on several regional ⁠competitors.

The ​two countries announced a preliminary trade framework in October 2025 under which Thailand would eliminate tariffs on about 99% of US goods, including industrial and agricultural products, and ease other ⁠barriers to American exports. Anutin said he was confident the agreement would be ready to be signed ⁠soon.

"I believe the agreement ⁠will be greater dynamics to our trade relations and open new opportunities for all stakeholders," he said. "Our partnership is beyond trade and investment."