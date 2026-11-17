Trump says US trade deal with Thailand to be signed soon
Thailand will eliminate all tariffs on US exports and remove substantial non-tariff barriers under a trade agreement with the United States expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.
Appearing alongside Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the signing of a statement about the "substantial conclusion" to negotiations on reciprocal trade, Trump said the agreement, when completed, "will be a wonderful deal for both parties." "Thailand will eliminate all tariffs on US exports, which is something that we've been after for a long time," Trump said, hours after his arrival in Manila for the end of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.
"This is an incredible victory ... I look forward to finalising the details of our formal agreement in the coming weeks." Substantial non-tariff barriers on American vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry would be removed, Trump said, with Thailand committing to buying an estimated $2.6 billion in additional US agricultural products.
The United States is Thailand's largest export market, accounting for 24.6% of its total exports so far this year, making the negotiations particularly significant for Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy. Thailand initially faced a threatened US tariff of 36% in 2025 before Washington lowered it to 19%, matching rates imposed on several regional competitors.
The two countries announced a preliminary trade framework in October 2025 under which Thailand would eliminate tariffs on about 99% of US goods, including industrial and agricultural products, and ease other barriers to American exports. Anutin said he was confident the agreement would be ready to be signed soon.
"I believe the agreement will be greater dynamics to our trade relations and open new opportunities for all stakeholders," he said. "Our partnership is beyond trade and investment."