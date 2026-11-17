Tiger Woods ​will make ​his long-awaited ‌return to ​competitive golf at next month's Hero ‌World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, organisers said on Tuesday. The 50-year-old Woods, who serves ‌as host of the 20-player ‌event, has not competed in a world-ranking tournament since the 2024 British Open ⁠due ​to ⁠a combination of injuries, surgeries and legal ⁠complications.

The 15-times major champion, who accepted ​a five-year suspension of his driver's ⁠licence in September after reaching a deal ⁠with ​prosecutors in his impaired-driving case, joins the Hero World ⁠Challenge field as one of three exemptions ⁠along ⁠with Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.