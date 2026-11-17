From starting a project at the age of 16 to bringing an AI-powered wildfire detection system to the global stage, Franco Rodríguez Viau is now looking to take his work to more countries after being named a finalist for the 2026 Earthshot Prize. As the 2026 Earthshot Prize events began in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, Franco, Co-founder and CEO of Satellites on Fire, spoke about the opportunity to present his team’s work on a global platform. The company uses artificial intelligence (AI) and satellite images to detect wildfires and alert firefighters before the flames spread further.

Speaking to ANI, Franco shared his excitement about being part of the event and said the opportunity would help his team expand its work across the world. “I am very excited to be here. Proud of this opportunity for me, for the whole team, to be able to scale this global solution that we started when we were 16 years old into now a global solution that generates impact…” he said.

Satellites on Fire was started by three young Argentinians after family friends of the founders lost their homes to wildfires. The system uses AI and thermal satellite images to detect fires and sends real-time alerts to firefighters, giving them more time to control the flames. The technology is currently being used to protect around 92 million hectares of land across 21 countries. Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Catherine are in Mumbai to attend the Earthshot Prize events and meet young environmental innovators taking part in the I CAN Earthshot Challenge.

Nearly 7,000 nominations were received from across the world, out of which 15 finalists were shortlisted under five key environmental categories: Clean Our Air, Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate. The Mumbai visit also marks Princess Catherine’s first joint overseas tour with Prince William since 2022.

Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support ideas and solutions that can help address some of the world’s biggest environmental problems. Following the children’s ceremony, the royal couple is scheduled to attend the main Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the ceremony will announce five global winners, with each receiving GBP 1 million. (ANI)