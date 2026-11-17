Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) of Bangladesh Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has announced that BNP Member of Parliament Dr. Mohammad Osman Farruk, elected from the Kishoreganj-3 constituency, has resigned from his position as an MP. The Speaker made the announcement at the beginning of the seventh sitting of the fourth session of the National Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Addressing the National Parliament, the Speaker said, "Dr. Mohammad Osman Farruk, Member of Parliament elected from constituency 164 Kishoreganj-3 in the 13th National Parliament, has sent a resignation letter bearing his own signature to the Speaker, deciding to resign effective November 14. I received the resignation letter on November 15. As it was in accordance with the rules, I have accepted it." He further stated, "According to Clause (2) of Article 67 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the seat of the concerned member becomes vacant upon the Speaker receiving the resignation letter.

Accordingly, the Kishoreganj-3 seat has fallen vacant from the forenoon of November 15, 2026. The August Parliament is hereby informed of the vacancy of the seat in accordance with Clause (2) of Article 67 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and Sub-rule (3) of Rule 178 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament." Osman Farruk is a Vice Chairman of the BNP, a former Education Minister, and the Member of Parliament for Kishoreganj-3. Born on July 18, 1940, this politician is the son of Dr. Muhammad Osman Ghani, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka and Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU).

After earning a PhD from Cornell University in the United States, he taught at BAU and held a senior position at the World Bank. He joined the BNP in 2001, was elected a Member of Parliament for the first time, and served as the Education Minister during the 2001–2006 term. (ANI)