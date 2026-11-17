Bangladesh's nuclear power plant has begun supplying electricity on a trial basis after successfully completing synchronisation with the national grid. Speaking to journalists in front of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishwardi today, following the successful trial connection, Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam announced this historic achievement. He stated that through this successful test, Bangladesh has emerged as the 33rd nuclear-powered nation in the world, which is a matter of immense joy for the entire nation.

The Minister further stated that after a long wait, continuous technical activities, and various phases of complex testing, electricity generated from Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant at Rooppur has been connected to the national grid on an experimental basis. Today, Tuesday, at 3:00 PM, in the presence of Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam, 350 MW of electricity was supplied to the national grid for the first time from the first unit.

Highlighting the current status of the trial power supply, the Minister informed journalists that a maximum of 350 MW of electricity was supplied to the national grid today on a trial basis, and the results have been highly satisfactory. Later, to maintain grid stability, the supply was reduced and stabilized at 300 MW. Regarding the observation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Minister mentioned that the agency's delegation is highly satisfied with the overall progress and safety measures of the project, which made today’s successful grid synchronization test possible.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman extended heartfelt congratulations to all concerned on this remarkable success, and the Minister expressed gratitude to the general public of the country. He also noted that this is a significant milestone in the power generation and national grid connection activities of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

During the press briefing, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on the Ministry of Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad, Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Md. Anwar Hossain, Project Director of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Construction Project Dr. Md. Kabir Hossain, and Managing Director of Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL) Dr. Jahedul Hasan, among others, were present. Project Director of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Construction Project, Dr. Md. Kabir Hossain, stated that according to the scheduled plan, the generated electricity will be supplied to the national grid for approximately 8–10 hours under this initial trial connection.

During this period, crucial technical tests will be conducted, including monitoring the effectiveness and stability of the power plant's turbine, generator, and integrated operational systems with the grid. Subsequently, the power plant will be disconnected from the national grid for various technical inspections and tests. After an interval of about 28 hours, it will be reconnected to the grid for 4–6 hours to complete the necessary technical and operational tests. Project Director Dr. Kabir Hossain added that at every stage of testing, the functionality of various plant systems, the performance of the turbine and generator, and coordination with the national grid will be closely verified. Once the results of all technical tests are satisfactory and all scheduled tasks of this phase are completed, approval from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) will be required for the next phase of trial operation.

Subject to BAERA's approval, the power plant will be reconnected to the national grid for Trial Operation to move forward with the subsequent stages of power supply. According to the agreement with the Russian contractor, upon completion of a 10-month Trial Operation, electricity will be supplied commercially from the first unit at full capacity on a permanent basis.

Through this, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) will take Provisional Takeover of the first unit from the Russian contractor. Subsequently, NPCBL will commence operations as the Operating Organisation following a government gazette notification.

It is worth noting that each of the two units of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a generation capacity of 1,200 MW. With a total capacity of 2,400 MW, this power plant is expected to make a significant contribution to meeting the country's growing electricity demand, ensuring energy security, and achieving sustainable power generation. The trial grid connection of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is a historic step forward for Bangladesh's power and energy sector. Through this, Bangladesh has moved one step further in nuclear technology-based power generation. (ANI)