France's Arthur Fils came from ​a set down to beat Rafael ​Jodar of Spain 4-6 6-2 ‌6-2 at ​the ATP Finals on Tuesday and keep his semi-final hopes alive. Fils, who became the first man born in 2004 ‌or later to earn an ATP Finals win and the first Frenchman to record a victory at the season-ending tournament in 15 years, lost his group opener against Ben ‌Shelton.

Jodar started well but faded midway through the second set and a medical timeout ‌did not turn things around for him. The world number seven was pushing for a break, earning two opportunities in the third game and another at 4-4 in the first set but it was ⁠Jodar who ​snatched it with ⁠a break at 5-4.

The Spaniard, who has enjoyed a meteoric debut tour season, rising from the mid-hundreds ⁠to the world's top 10, kept stretching Fils with his elegant yet powerful and precise baseline ​play in a strong first set. Fils, however, kept his composure and bagged consecutive ⁠breaks to race into a 5-1 lead with Jodar calling for a medical timeout as his power ⁠level ​dropped sharply.

Fils cruised through the second set and kept hammering forehand winners past Jodar, who has now lost both matches following defeat by world number one Alexander ⁠Zverev on Sunday. The Spaniard was broken twice more in the third set and Fils ⁠sealed his first ⁠ATP Finals win with another booming serve that Jodar put into the net.

In a repeat of the US Open final, Zverev will ‌take on ‌Shelton later on Tuesday.