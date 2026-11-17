India has expressed grave concern following an attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, 2026, which left one Indian crew member missing, two injured, and prompted the safe evacuation of 21 other Indian nationals ashore at Khasab. This comes after a Panama-flagged LPG tanker, TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, with all 25 crew members reported safe with no injuries.

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, New Delhi strongly condemned the strike and detailed the ongoing diplomatic and rescue efforts on the ground. "We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November 2026," the MEA stated. "Of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab, two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing."

The Ministry noted that Indian diplomatic missions are actively engaged in relief operations, stating, "Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with the Omani authorities." Expressing gratitude to regional authorities, the MEA added, "We appreciate the timely assistance and support extended by the Government of Oman in the rescue efforts."

Highlighting the broader geopolitical and security implications for international trade and maritime personnel, the MEA warned that ongoing maritime hostilities pose a direct danger to civilian crews. "The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers," the statement emphasised. "The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest."

In a post on X, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday that authorities were continuously monitoring the situation and were in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers. "IMPORTANT UPDATE on Nov 16, Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz. All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries," the Union Minister said.

The latest incident comes amid heightened maritime security concerns in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where at least four oil tankers have reportedly been damaged over the past 24 hours. The Iranian Navy reported that a fourth tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. It alleged that the vessel was navigating through a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off.

In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian Navy's Public Relations department said the tanker had been travelling in a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz with its navigation systems turned off. The Iranian Navy also warned shipping operators against entering restricted maritime areas without coordination with the country's armed forces."The result of any illegal movement, without coordination with the armed forces, and against regulations, is encountering mines and fires," the statement said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported an attack on a tanker seven nautical miles off Khasab in Oman. According to the agency, all crew members were accounted for, although the extent of damage to the vessel remained unknown. The latest incidents follow reports by Iranian naval forces that three oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. (ANI)