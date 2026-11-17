Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived at the Earthshot Prize Award ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday. The director expressed gratitude and pride that Mumbai is hosting the Earthshot Prize, led by Prince William. While talking to ANI, the filmmaker highlighted the role of the Earthshot Prize in encouraging the climate warriors and encouraging global efforts to protect the planet.

"We all know how relevant, critical, and crucial it is to preserve and protect our planet. I'm deeply, deeply touched and humbled that we, as the city of Mumbai, are hosting the Earthshot Prize, which is helmed by none other than His Royal Highness Prince William. The fact that he is so passionate about empowering climate warriors through this endeavour truly opens my heart and makes me feel that there are human beings across the world who are doing their very best," said Karan Johan. Karan Johar also praised the Indian finalists of Earthshot Prize 2026, expressing optimism that the planet's future is in passionate and capable hands. "Year on year, we've seen many Indian finalists. It makes me very proud that we have young Indians combating the climate crisis and doing their bit—in fact, their significant bit—to contribute to the preservation of our planet. I'm incredibly proud to see Indians among the finalists, and more power to them and to all the finalists. I think we're leaving our planet in the right hands," said Karan Johar.

Singer Shreya Ghosal expressed confidence in the younger generation's "proactive" approach towards environmental conservation and a better future, especially for the growing children. "I think our new generation is a very proactive generation. They are our hope, and they are already making so many commitments towards the environment because it directly affects our lives. Today, I am a mother of a five-year-old kid. So, I think you feel a little more hopeful knowing that the new generation is coming up with such great ideas. The Earthshot Prize encourages them to come up with great solutions for the climate," said Shreya Ghosal while talking to ANI.

She also expressed her happiness about Indian finalists, including Mahila Housing Trust, at the Earthshot Prize 2026. "I am extremely happy. I think there are two finalists from India, and they are all from different countries, bringing amazing ideas across different environmental fields. I think one of them is the Mahila Housing Trust. I'm really looking forward to seeing how they do, and I hope they do well," added Shreya Ghoshal.

Kiran Rao highlighted Gen Z's awareness of climate challenges compared to previous generations, urging young people to actively demand change and take the lead in protecting the planet. While talking to ANI, Rao said, "This is one of the most crucial and pressing problems of our times, and I do think that a prize like Earthshot Prize really helps to bring our attention to the immense challenge in front of us when it comes to changing climate. I think that's something that we all across the world need to address together because we share this planet, and we really need to work on the solutions together as well. And the Earthshot Prize brings attention to that."

The Earthshot Prize 2026 is the sixth annual global environmental awards ceremony founded by Prince William and is taking place in Mumbai on Tuesday. This marks the first time the prestigious award ceremony has been held in India. In this prize ceremony, fifteen global finalists compete for the five £1 million awards across five core environmental categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean our Air, Revive our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix our Climate. (ANI)