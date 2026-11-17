Anthropic's annual revenue could surge above $500 billion by ​2030, New Street Research said on Tuesday, ​launching coverage of the ‌AI company ​with a "buy" rating ahead of its highly anticipated IPO this week.

The brokerage also expects Anthropic's computing capacity to jump six-fold ‌to 30 gigawatts (GW) by the end of the decade, from 5 GW in end-2026, driving its annual compute costs to nearly $314 billion.