A ​military ‌An-12 transport aircraft ​has crashed in Russia's ‌Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, killing all 17 people ‌on board, the ‌Izvestia media outlet reported on Tuesday. Details about the circumstances ⁠of ​the ⁠crash were not immediately available.

Local Governor ⁠Ilya Seredyuk reported a ​plane crash near the village ⁠of Yagunovo on his ⁠official ​channel on the MAX messaging platform, ⁠but did not identify the ⁠aircraft ⁠involved.