Fresh violence has been reported again in Gopalganj, the birthplace and stronghold of Sheikh Hasina, despite heightened security measures. "Fresh incidents of violence have been reported in Bangladesh’s Gopalganj district, where a police station in Tungipara and several vehicles were set on fire, though details are still awaited," police spokesperson Kamarun Munira told ANI by phone, without elaboration.

"Leaders and activists of the activity-banned Awami League and the banned Chhatra League have attacked and set fire to the Tungipara Police Station in Gopalganj. On Tuesday evening, they first marched to surround the police station, later attacking the premises and setting fire to multiple vehicles inside the compound", the daily Prothan Alo reported. "To bring the situation under control, police reportedly fired tear gas shells, rubber bullets, and sound grenades. Tension escalated in the area after rumours spread that police had detained several leaders and activists of the banned Awami League. Subsequently, an announcement was made over a mosque's loudspeaker to gather people. At one point, the crowd besieged the Tungipara Police Station and later set it on fire," it added.

"Multiple videos of the attack and arson have circulated on the social media platform Facebook. One video shows at least three vehicles burning inside the Tungipara Police Station compound, accompanied by the sounds of vandalism. At the same time, the attackers were seen chanting slogans of "Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu" while carrying sticks and rods. Some were seen recording the attack and arson on their mobile phones," the report said. "In another video, a man named H.M. Rubel Farazi was heard saying during a Facebook Live, "We will burn down the police station shortly." During the broadcast, he also stated that the police had fired tear gas at them, which they were trying to neutralise by lighting fires, adding that they would not back down," Prothom Alo reported. (ANI)