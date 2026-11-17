A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted a seven-day remand of former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor and Awami League leader Mohammad Saeed Khokon in connection with a case linked to the killing of a man during the July 2024 uprising, amid mounting political tensions over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's planned return to Bangladesh in December. Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after the Detective Branch (DB) of police sought 10 days of remand for questioning Khokon in connection with the killing of Abdul Motaleb during the July Uprising, according to local media reports.

Khokon was detained by the Special Response Battalion (SRB) from his residence in Dhaka's Baridhara area at around 7 am on Tuesday and subsequently handed over to the detectives. He was later produced before the court by the DB. According to local media reports, State Prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi supported the police's request for remand, while senior lawyer Abu Sayeed Sagor sought bail for Khokon and cancellation of the remand order.

Investigators have alleged that Khokon helped orchestrate the crackdown on protesters during the July 2024 uprising by directing members of the Chhatra League, Jubo League and other Awami League-affiliated organisations to attack demonstrators, while allegedly providing them with money and weapons. The remand petition also accused him of organising surprise party marches after the fall of the Awami League government and maintaining contact with senior party leaders who are currently in hiding. Investigators further alleged that Khokon had planned activities to destabilise the country.

The case relates to the killing of Abdul Motaleb, who was shot dead during a procession near the Zigatola bus stand in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area on August 4, 2024. His father, Abdul Matin, filed the case at Dhanmondi Police Station on August 26, 2024, after the fall of the Awami League government. The case names 176 people, including then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader.

Khokon's arrest comes amid mounting political tensions following Sheikh Hasina's announcement that she would return to Bangladesh in December. Leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have reportedly become increasingly active in different parts of the country. Although the activities of the Awami League have been banned in Bangladesh, incidents of violence have continued to be reported in various areas, with the banned party being blamed for several such activities. Gopalganj, Sheikh Hasina's home district, has witnessed some of the significant incidents of violence.

Amid the evolving political situation, police and other law enforcement agencies have intensified operations against Awami League leaders and activists. Khokon's arrest is part of these ongoing actions. Khokon, the son of former undivided Dhaka mayor Mohammad Hanif, became the Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation in 2015. He later won the Dhaka-6 parliamentary constituency as an Awami League candidate in the 2024 parliamentary elections, according to local media reports. (ANI)